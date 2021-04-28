FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $134,507.76 and approximately $4,060.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00072155 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002859 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002831 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

