FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

