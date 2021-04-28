FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Increased by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $24.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $32.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,468.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,469.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,398.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

