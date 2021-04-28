FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $29.51 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $426.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

