FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $9.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $169.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

