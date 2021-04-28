FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $176.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

