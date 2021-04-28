FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VST. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.