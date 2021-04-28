FY2022 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Lifted by William Blair

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for At Home Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital lifted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $32.24. 2,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

