FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Increased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

