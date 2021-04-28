FY2022 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Decreased by Analyst

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.45 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.69 million and a PE ratio of -50.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.14. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$9.51 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

