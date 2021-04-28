FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.20.

TSE:NPI opened at C$43.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$29.15 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

