FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $15.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

NYSE LII traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.63. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,566. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.52. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

