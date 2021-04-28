GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 5.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $168.20 and last traded at $168.20. Approximately 30,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,065,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.77.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 88.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in GameStop by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 915.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,054 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

