Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.61

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 4559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $8,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

