Gary Gordon Cope Purchases 81,500 Shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) Stock

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,600.

Gary Gordon Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Gary Gordon Cope purchased 57,000 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$30,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Gary Gordon Cope acquired 18,500 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,712.50.

On Friday, April 16th, Gary Gordon Cope purchased 70,000 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$41,650.00.

Shares of CVE VIPR opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. Silver Viper Minerals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.