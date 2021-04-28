GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GATX opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

