General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

