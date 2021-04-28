Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 349,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after acquiring an additional 136,541 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

