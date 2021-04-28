Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 890,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,310. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

