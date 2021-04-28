Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,617.23

Genus plc (LON:GNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,617.23 ($60.32) and traded as high as GBX 5,220 ($68.20). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,190 ($67.81), with a volume of 68,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,074.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,623.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 69.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,255 ($31,689.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,003 shares of company stock worth $4,840,680.

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

