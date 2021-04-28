Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.99. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 78,596 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

