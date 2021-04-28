Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.21

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 64876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 243,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

