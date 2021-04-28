German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of GABC traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 44,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

