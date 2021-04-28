Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 113.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Geron by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Geron by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 148,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

