Gifto Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $63.36 million and $32.22 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.00865695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.99 or 0.08218780 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

