GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £8,428.60 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

Urs Rohner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78).

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 10.47 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,326.33 ($17.33). The company had a trading volume of 8,082,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a market capitalization of £66.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

