Glitch Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Glitch has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and $1.97 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

