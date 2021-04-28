Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.4% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

