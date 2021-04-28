Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $267.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.89.

Shares of GLOB opened at $239.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

