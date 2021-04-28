GMS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,002% compared to the typical volume of 694 call options.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. GMS has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

