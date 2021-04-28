Gnosis Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $212.71 or 0.00388561 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $320.04 million and $3.95 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.46 or 0.00877679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.54 or 0.08056905 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.