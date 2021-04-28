Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.85 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

