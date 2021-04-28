Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.41

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 5716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.