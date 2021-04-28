Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

GSBD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. 483,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.