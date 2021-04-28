Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 in the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

