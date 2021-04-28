GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 4,861 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

ORCL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,603. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

