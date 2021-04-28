Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GROUF remained flat at $$14.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GROUF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

