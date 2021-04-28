Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.34 million and a PE ratio of -53.40. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$11.69 to C$9.88 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Jaime Perez bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,087.12.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

