Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $13.29.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.