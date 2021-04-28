Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.
Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $13.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
