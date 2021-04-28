Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.08

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$80.08 and last traded at C$80.05, with a volume of 11246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$79.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

