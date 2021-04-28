Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,137. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

