Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Buy

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $192,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

