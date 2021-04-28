Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

