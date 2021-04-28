Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Position Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after buying an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 405,574 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several research firms have commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

