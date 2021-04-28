Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grifols by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Grifols by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

