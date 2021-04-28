Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRTS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GRTS opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $462.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

