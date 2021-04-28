Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) were down 2.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 8,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 915,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Specifically, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,992 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,472. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.