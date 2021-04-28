Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $36,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 610,963 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

