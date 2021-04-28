Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 308 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

