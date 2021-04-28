Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

